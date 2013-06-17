Cribmattressreviewz.com Identifies the Characteristics of Best Foam Crib Mattress

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- When it's time to buy a crib mattress for their baby, many parents find themselves dealing with a kind of option paralysis. There are simply so many choices on the market that they don't know how to begin narrowing down the field so they can make a selection. To help them out, Cribmattressreviewz.com identifies the characteristics of the best foam crib mattress .



1. Free of toxic chemicals. For many years, people were using foam mattresses that contained chemical flame retardants that could be harmful to a developing child's health. Fortunately, parents and care givers now expect crib mattresses to be made to a healthier standard. When buying a foam mattress , parents should check to see that it is certified safe with regard to phthalates and other toxic chemicals and that it complies with federal flammability standards.



2. Made with eco-friendly materials. If parents are truly looking for the best foam crib mattress, then they should make an effort to look for one that is made with eco-friendly materials. These mattresses are not just healthier, they're also a lot more ethical. Families should do their part to save Mother Earth, and that means picking a foam mattress made with natural or organic materials. Organic cotton for instance, is an affordable yet green option.



3. Firm. A crib mattress should be sufficiently firm, especially if it is intended for new-borns and infants. A firm surface reduces the risk of SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome because it is less of a suffocation hazard even when a baby rolls over on his stomach while he is asleep. A firm surface will also aid a child's physical development by providing adequate resistance for him to push up, sit up and stand. High-density foam is always a good choice.



4. Comfortable. A comfortable crib mattress makes for a better rest for baby and less stress for mom and dad. There are natural memory foam crib mattress on the market, as well as foam mattresses that come with water-resistant cotton or fabric covers instead of the usual vinyl or plastic. These mattresses tend to be cooler to the skin particularly in warm or humid climates.



For more information on finding the best foam crib mattress, visit Best Baby Mattress.



