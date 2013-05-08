Cribmattressreviewz.com Identifies Three Types of Baby Crib Mattress

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- For a new parent, the amount of knowledge that must be absorbed in a matter of a few months can be a bit overwhelming. Many moms and dads are confused and intimidated by all the different instructions, studies, and recommendations regarding proper child care, which is why they are perpetually in search of simple, reliable data that they can depend on. Cribmattressrevewz.com seeks to provide just that, starting with identifying the three different types of baby crib mattress .



Not all baby crib mattressesare alike, and each family can be expected to have their own set of needs. That is why parents who make buying decisions should have all the information that they need at their fingertips. For instance, they should have a pretty good idea about the differences among foam, coil, and organic crib mattresses.



According to Cribmattressreveiwz.com, foam mattresses are the most practical option for many parents on a budget. Foam is relatively inexpensive, with the cheapest models costing well under a hundred dollars. Indeed, parents with a hundred-dollar budget will find that they can afford luxe foam models, even those that come with two sides of varying firmness, a harder one for new-borns and a softer one for toddlers. Foam mattresses are also lighter in weight and hence, very convenient when it comes to changing sheets. However, there are often concerns raised regarding phthalates in synthetic foam, so parents are advised to buy only eco-friendly models.



Coil mattresses on the other hand are heavier but are considered longer-lasting. They are a great option for parents who plan on having a large family, or at least two or three kids. Coil mattresses get their resilience from a set of steel innersprings or coils which are covered with a couple of layers of padding. Higher coil counts indicate better quality. Older kids love to bounce on coil mattresses, but since they are often sturdily built with border rods and corner supports, the bouncing can be more fun than destructive. Coil mattresses can also be a bit pricier than foam, but only a little more so. Price ranges between good foam mattresses and mid-range coil models often overlap.



Finally, there are organic mattresses. Cribreviewz.com discusses the merits of going organic with a baby crib mattress, foremost of which is ensuring that a child is not exposed to harmful chemicals. Babies also enjoy a very restful sleep on cool, natural materials like bamboo fabric or organic cotton. Of course, organic mattresses are also a great way for parents to help save Mother Earth for the benefit of future generations, including their children's children. However, thanks to the more labor-intensive manufacturing process, organic mattresses can often be a lot more expensive than synthetic foam or coil mattresses, with some costing upward of $400.



