Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Parents today are in the unique position of having altogether too many childcare products to choose from. There are a myriad of goods on the market that are advertised as being something that a baby or his parents "just can't do without." Some of these items really are useful, but others may end up being used only once or twice. For instance, some parents may be wondering whether a crib mattress pad really is necessary for their child's nursery. Cribmattressreviewz.com reveals the uses of a crib mattress pad to help them decide.



1. Cleanliness. The number one reason to get a crib mattress pad would have to be hygiene. Crib mattress pads provide a barrier that comes between the crib mattress and any source of spills, toilet accidents, or body fluids. Crib mattress pads are usually made of a waterproof rubber or plastic layer and some padding over that. While some moisture or wetness may leak into the mattress from around the sides, a mattress pad will keep most of the mess off the mattress itself. This keeps the mattress clean and provides a safer sleeping environment for babies. Clean-up is also much faster with a mattress pad ¨C it is easier to take out the pad and wash it or switch it for a new one rather than take up and clean the entire mattress.



2. Cost-effectiveness. Some parents opt to get a new crib mattress for each child because of the possibility that an old mattress that has absorbed body fluids and contains germs and microorganisms could increase the risk for SIDS. However, many families simply do not want to go to all that expense each time a new baby arrives. To keep the mattress safe and fresh for each new arrival without spending on multiple mattresses, a crib mattress pad comes in very handy.



3. Saving the sheets. Crib mattress pads come in two models. One type goes under the crib sheets and the other goes over them. Some parents like their sheets to last since crib sheets can be expensive, especially if they are made of organic material. A mattress pad can catch some of the stains and dirt, lessening wear and tear on the sheets.



4. Protection from chemicals. Lots of parents are concerned about the presence of phthalates and volatile organic compounds in conventional crib mattresses. Having a mattress pad lying next to their child's skin can be a bit more reassuring for them, especially when they cannot afford to buy an organic mattress. Having an organic mattress pad will save the baby from some of the chemical out-gassing while costing less than an organic mattress.



For more information on how necessary or important a crib mattress pad is for the nursery, visit http://www.cribmattressreviewz.com



About Crib Mattress Reviews

Crib Mattress Reviews is dedicated to helping and giving parents ideas in finding the best crib mattresses for their children by publishing relevant reviews and information regarding different brands and models of crib mattresses on the market today. More information please contact Terasa at info@cribmattressreviewz.com