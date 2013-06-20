Cribmattressreviewz.com's Buying Guide on Crib Mattress: Foam vs Spring

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- There are plenty of crib mattresses on the market, so choosing one for their little one can be a bit hard for parents. The choice of a crib mattress is quite important since babies spend so much time in their cribs whether they're awake or asleep. Cribmattressreviewz.com releases this buying guide on crib mattress foam vs spring to help moms and dads get the best type of mattress for the nursery.



Foam Mattresses

Why go with foam mattresses? Many parents choose foam when they're in search of a mattress that's of good quality yet inexpensive. Foam mattresses generally cost less than their coil counterparts, with the top-end models costing about $200. For those on a tight budget, there's no need to spend more than $50 to get a serviceable mattress.



Foam mattresses are supposed to have a shorter lifespan and to lose their shape more easily than spring mattresses. For this reason, they're ideal for smaller families where they're only expected to render a couple of years or so of service. However, a nice high-density foam mattress should last long enough to be worth the money.



The best thing about foam mattresses would have to be their light weight. At only 8 lbs or thereabouts, they can easily be handled and flipped over for crib sheet changes.



Spring Mattresses

Meanwhile, families who are looking for a good investment ought to consider spring mattresses. Spring mattresses are more expensive, with prices going up to over $250 for models with plenty of extra features like superior ventilation or natural, eco-friendly materials. For $100 or less however, it is possible to get an inexpensive, mid-range spring mattress.



A spring mattress is built to last, especially if it is made with heavy gauge steel coils and border rods around the perimeter. The extended warranties on some models should make them good buys for big families or those who expect to use them with the next couple of babies when they arrive. Durability is the main selling point of a spring mattress, and parents should note that they can be heavy and are harder to handle since they can weigh as much as 20 lbs.



