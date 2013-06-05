Cribmattressreviewz.com's Offers Primer on Crib Mattress Size

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Parents have a responsibility to keep themselves well-informed about baby products to ensure that they can give their children the best possible care. This means researching things like the best materials for baby clothes, the ideal time to wean their child, and even the facts about crib mattress size . As a matter of fact, it is simple things like crib mattress size that make a real difference when it comes to a child's safety and comfort. Cribmattressreviewz.com offers this primer on crib mattress size.



Why Size Matters



As long as a crib mattress can get into a crib, it should be fine, right? Well, not really. In order to be safe for a baby, a crib mattress should fit snugly into the crib. In fact, it may be advisable to buy a crib mattress from the same manufacturer as the crib in order to ensure the best possible fit. That's because a crib mattress that's too small could leave gaps or spaces that could trap a baby's limbs and cause entrapment and injury. A safe mattress should allow no more than two fingers to fit between itself and the sides of the crib. On a lesser note, the right size of mattress also keeps crib sheets in place and keeps them stretched flat over the surface of the mattress.



Crib and Mattress Sizes



Fortunately, crib mattresses today are made to fit standard crib sizes. There are two basic sizes of cribs on the market: regular and mini or portable cribs. The larger regular cribs are meant to stay in one place and can actually allow an adult to squeeze in beside baby on occasion. These cribs often convert into toddler beds and require a mattress that's about 53 inches long and 27 inches wide. Meanwhile, portable cribs are smaller, carrying mattresses that are only 34 inches long and 24 inches wide, give or take a couple of inches. These mini cribs are great for flats or small houses, or families who travel a lot. To ensure a perfect fit, parents should measure their cribs before getting a mattress. Families who have non-standard cribs, such as handmade cribs or heirloom pieces can even have customized crib mattresses made from selected manufacturers.



Besides length and width, thickness and weight also matter. A crib mattress should not be any thicker than six inches to prevent a baby from climbing out of the crib. A thin mattress that's about three inches thick or less is also inadvisable as it could shift in the crib or bunch up due to its flimsiness.



Weight is a factor when it comes to convenience and ease in cleaning and changing sheets. Crib mattresses range in weight from 7 or 8 pounds to as much as 25, with coil mattresses weighing more than foam.



