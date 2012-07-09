Crime Scene Clean up Is Completed Quickly and Discretely by Waste Trauma & Filth

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- According to statistics, thousands of people each year lose their life due to a violent crime.



Unfortunately, crime scenes leave behind much more than grieving friends and family members. Troubling and often-gruesome substances like blood stains and other bodily fluids also typically remain in the area.



After someone has died, either as the result of a homicide or suicide, the last thing the victim’s family needs to do is clean up the location where their loved one passed away.



Kurt Trefzger and his sons Ian and Kyle understand how difficult these types of situations can be for families. That is why their company, Waste Trauma & Filth, prides itself on offering prompt, thorough and professional crime scene clean up services.



Waste Trauma & Filth serves customers throughout Cincinnati, Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky, as well as their surrounding areas. The company works with a wide variety of customers, including individuals and families, as well as municipalities and large corporations. These include police and fire departments, property managers, retail establishments and hospitals and retirement homes.



All of the company’s crime scene cleaners have training and certification in many types of fields, including Crime and Trauma Scene Decontamination, Hazard Communication, Blood Born Pathogen, Biohazard Cleaning, and many more.



“Families are often overwhelmed and traumatized after a homicide has occurred to a loved one,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that coping with emotions and grief, along with the stress of any related police investigations and media inquiries can be extremely difficult.



“Waste Trauma & Filth removes the burden of dealing with the physical remains left behind. We will clean, disinfect, and remove all affected areas and items, while remaining quick, discreet and compassionate.”



People who suddenly find themselves in need of crime scene cleaning can call Waste Trauma & Filth at any time of the day or night to speak with a live person who can start offering immediate help. Emergency services are available 24 hours a day. The professional and efficient staff will get to work right away to get their client’s environment back to normal as quickly as possible.



About Waste Trauma & Filth

Waste Trauma & Filth provides professional cleaning for crime scenes, homicides, suicides, natural death/unattended death, trauma incidents, industrial accidents, tear gas, hoarding, gross filth, vehicle cleaning, and more. The company, which serves clients throughout parts of Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky, specializes in the services of cleaning and disinfecting affected areas, while following all health and OSHA regulations and EPA guidelines for the proper removal and disposal of infectious waste. All services are performed promptly, professionally, and discreetly. For more information, please visit http://www.wastetraumafilth.com