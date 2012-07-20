Criminal Attorney Stuart FL Lawyer Jeff T. Gorman Launches New Website

Stuart, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Every day, American law enforcement arrests thousands of citizens who are then forced to answer to a complicated and often intimidating legal system.



Jeff T. Gorman, an attorney from Stuart, Florida, understands how frustrating and uncomfortable it is to be subjected to this process. He also recognizes that everyone deserves the best legal representation possible. That is why, since the day his law firm opened for business, Gorman has strived to offer each and every one of his clients aggressive legal representation coupled with years of actual trial experience.



Jeff T. Gorman Criminal Defense Law Offices recently launched a new website that explains in great detail Gorman’s many areas of practice, including DUI defense and other criminal defense services in Stuart, Florida, Martin County and St. Lucie County. For clients who need a criminal lawyer Stuart FL area, Gorman will work hard to provide them with the best representation possible.



“Jeff Gorman is a respected and active member of the Florida Bar and is admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida,” an article on the new website, http://gormancriminaldefense.com, noted, adding that after moving to the Treasure Coast five years ago, Gorman worked for the State Attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit where, during his tenure, he performed more felony trials to a jury verdict than any other prosecutor.



Gorman’s new criminal attorney Stuart FL website is extremely user-friendly and provides visitors with a wealth of information about the various criminal defense, traffic defense and white collar crimes with which he can assist. Category tabs located at the top of the home page will bring people to helpful articles that explain each offense in great detail.



For example, for people who need a DUI attorney Stuart FL Gorman notes that when arrested and charged with a criminal DUI offense, it is extremely important to seek legal advice and representation of experienced legal counsel.



“While many people believe that if you are arrested for a DUI, it is an open and shut case, the reality is that everyone makes mistakes during the course of their life; a human flaw that even law enforcement officers are not immune from,” he wrote.



About Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices

Jeff T. Gorman Law Offices is a law firm located in Stuart, FL focusing on criminal defense, DUI defense, family law matters and personal injury suits. Jeff T. Gorman is a former prosecutor with real trial experience. Practicing in Martin, St. Lucie and Palm Beach County, including Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Stuart, and West Palm. For more information, please visit http://gormancriminaldefense.com



