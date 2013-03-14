Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Dion Accoto, a renowned barrister in Sydney, provides legal advice and court representation for criminal cases. This criminal defence lawyer in Sydney is also an experienced drink driving barrister who can provide both legal advice and court representation for accused. The criminal defence lawyer represents and advises clients on legal matters across the board. He assists them in framing effective defence strategy.



He states, “All areas of law are complex. All facets of the law are complex and constantly changing. It is important that the right advice is obtained as early as possible. Involving a Barrister as early as possible can be of invaluable assistance. Decisions made in the early stages of a case can often make a huge difference to the final outcome. Contact the clerk of Trust Chambers to arrange an appointment with Dion Accoto.”



It is essential to get the right advice in the early stages on any matter. Getting an experienced criminal defence lawyer like Dion Accoto, involved in early stages is important as they can assist clients with strategy and structure the best possible defence. This criminal defence lawyer in Sydney works with the clients and provides the right advice as well as the available options.



This experienced criminal lawyer deals with minor driving offences through to serious criminal offences. He works dedicatedly to protect the rights of the clients. Before hiring a criminal lawyer clients also consider the cost that is involved in hiring a criminal defence lawyer. The cost of hiring a criminal defence lawyer can be prohibitive and limits access to the services of the barrister. You can go direct to a barrister like Mr Accoto. This saves you money.



Clients can discuss their specific needs with Mr. Accoto or the Clerk of Chambers. This criminal lawyer in Sydney provides a clear picture of costs and an estimate of what each matter is likely to cost.



About Dion Accoto

Dion Accoto is a Barrister who practices at various courts in Australia but predominantly in New South Wales. His office at Trust Chambers in Sydney is conveniently located close to the Downing Centre court complex. An experienced Barrister who can provide both legal advice and court representation, he became a Barrister in April 2000. He practiced as a solicitor prior to become a barrister and worked as an investigator and legal researcher.



