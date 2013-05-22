Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Dion Accoto, highly experienced Barrister in Sydney provides legal advice for criminal cases, drink driving matters and motor traffic cases. A very experienced criminal defence lawyer in Sydney, he provides legal advice as well as court representation to his clients. This defence lawyer in Sydney has defended many of clients against DUI charges and helped them get their licences back.



This defence lawyer in Sydney can also work with clients directly and with their solicitor and provide them with the right advice and the available options. Adding to all to reduce the costs associated with having both a solicitor and a barrister, Mr. Accoto accepts clients directly without the need for a solicitor in some cases



Nonetheless, Mr. Accoto one of the renowned criminal lawyers in Sydney provides a clear picture of costs or any estimated fee that is going to be charged to clients. However, it is not the cost that matters for a person who has been charged with a criminal offense or a DUI; rather, experienced legal advice.



Speaking about the right advice for any case, from any criminal lawyers in Sydney, a spokesperson for Mr Accoto says, “All areas of law are complex. All facets of the law are complex and constantly changing. It is important that the right advice is obtained as early as possible. Involving a Barrister as early as possible can be of invaluable assistance. Decisions made in the early stages of a case can often make a huge difference to the final outcome”



About Dion Accoto

Dion Accoto is a Barrister who practices at various courts in Australia but predominantly in New South Wales. His office at Trust Chambers in Sydney is conveniently located close to the Downing Centre court complex. An experienced Barrister who can provide both legal advice and court representation, he became a Barrister in April 2000. He practiced as a solicitor prior to become a barrister and worked as an investigator and legal researcher.



Telephone (02) 9222 9777

For more information visit: http://www.sydneybarrister.com.au



Contact:-

Trust Chambers

Level 10, 287 Elizabeth Street,

Sydney, NSW, 2000