Criminal Defense Attorney Carl Ceder Chosen as a 2014 Texas Rising Star by Texas Monthly

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The 2014 Rising Stars awarded each year by the Texas Monthly Magazine has been announced for each category of law practiced by individuals who were previously nominated. After a rigorous selection process, the 2014 results finally came out in April 2014.



After being nominated previously this year as a possible candidate for the selection process, it has now been officially announced that Carl David Ceder has been recognized as a 2014 Texas Rising Star Attorney, in the legal practice area of Criminal Defense, by the Texas Monthly Magazine. This accolade is achieved through a vigorous selection process, including prior success, client reviews, and peer endorsements.



Carl also received a perfect "Superb" 10.0 rating on AVVO for the 4th consecutive year in a row. Carl is also a member of The College of the State Bar of Texas, which includes only attorneys who have obtained countless hours of training and education by attending various seminars and research. Members here are qualified attorneys who are interested in both high ethical standards and improved training for all Texas attorneys. The College recognizes Texas lawyers who attend at least double the Continuing Legal Education (CLE) required by the State Bar of Texas, amongst other requirements and distinctions they have been recognized as achieving in their legal practice area.



Seasoned in every aspect of criminal defense, Carl has practiced in a wide variety of counties across the State of Texas, with a strong successful track record of results. His educational background includes receiving his Juris Doctorate from The University of Houston Law Center, and he also holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Red McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin. Carl hit the ground running immediately after obtaining his license to practice, and tried his first felony jury trial just months out of law school as the lead chair and achieved a favorable result.



The Texas Rising Star award is an exclusive achievement bestowed upon only a meager 2.5 percent of all attorneys. The final awardees with this rare distinction have to pass through a tough selection procedure commencing with Super Lawyers Rising Star selection procedure. This procedure is further preceded by certain eligibility criteria. The Super Lawyer Rising Star selection is a system where awarded to attorneys who have been nominated by previous Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by the Texas Monthly Magazine. "We are really thrilled to announce that Mr. Carl David Ceder has been recently recognized with the prestigious honor of being a 2014 Texas Rising Star of the Texas Monthly Magazine after being nominated by previous colleagues and following our intensive screening selection process. This very esteemed award of being a 2014 rising star serves to prove that Mr. Ceder has a very bright future ahead in his career, and has a rare ability to achieve success for his clients in the courtroom," said a spokesman for Mr. Ceder's Law Firm.



Mr. Carl David Ceder should be pleased after having achieved this very selective achievement, and is now a member of a very exclusive club of other Texas criminal defense attorneys. A spokesman for Mr. Carl David Ceder's Law Firm, The Law Offices of Carl David Ceder, indicated they are "honored at any achievement gained, and vow to continue to devote the hardest work for client success in the future."



About Carl David Ceder

Carl David Ceder, Attorney at Law, is a DFW Criminal Defense Attorney dedicated to protecting the rights of the accused throughout all phases of the criminal justice system process in Texas. Carl Ceder, and his staff, has the ability to serve any county in the State of Texas. For more details, visit http://thedallasdefender.com/