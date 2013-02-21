Criminal Expunge and Seal Services Are Detailed in Joffe Law PA's New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Joffe Law, PA, a law firm that has several locations throughout Florida, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly website. The site, http://www.criminalexpungeandseal.com, explains in great detail about the criminal expunge and seal services that are offered by the attorneys at the law firm.



As anybody who has been arrested for a crime knows quite well, having a criminal record can haunt them for years to come. A felony record can not only prevent people from being hired for work, it can also lead to deportation, and the inability to apply for immigration or financial matters like home or personal loans.



Since the day it opened for business, the staff of experienced attorneys at Joffe Law, PA has been committed to helping people get the second chance that they need and deserve. The group of Florida lawyers is knowledgeable about the sealing and expungement of criminal records in all types of cases. As a result, the firm has successfully helped many clients avoid being deported and become legal residents of the United States.



As an article on the new website, criminalexpungeandseal.com, explains, while any lawyer can file the application for an expungement—in fact, it is not even required that an attorney do this—a matter that is as important and serious as this deserves the services of experienced attorneys who know how to handle these proceedings.



“Our law firm will help you achieve your goal to erase your criminal record,” the article said, adding that the attorneys from Joffe Law PA have helped many individuals from all walks of life to clear their Florida criminal record and regain their privacy, regardless of their qualifying offenses.



“Our staff prides themselves on their in depth knowledge of Florida expungement proceedings, and has extensive experience in this area of law. While it can be a challenge to expunge felony records, we are ready, willing, and able to help anyone who needs to have a Florida criminal record sealed or expunged.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Joffe Law, PA and how it works to seal or expunge a Florida criminal record is welcome to visit the newly-launched website; there, they can read in-depth information about the firm and the effective process that the attorneys use in order to expunge a felony record.



About Joffe Law, PA

