Criminal Identity Theft - How to Prevent Them from Doing an Individual Harm

The easiest way for someone to perpetrate criminal identity theft is for that person to go “dumpster diving.” This is exactly what it says it is: Thieves go through the commercial dumpsters found behind apartment complexes looking for documents that contain a person’s personal information, including a birth date, full name, an/or a Social Security number (SSN.) With it, he can open charge card accounts, take out loans, or purchase a vehicle in the victim’s name. Another popular method of stealing someone’s identity is called “shoulder surfing,” and is also just what it says: The person standing behind someone using a credit card looks over that person’s shoulder and steals the number on it, opening the possibility of a shopping spree.



Thieves committing criminal ID theft also gather the information they need from the Internet. They pose as representatives of a reputable financial institution and send an e-mail, requesting personal information so they can help cut a mortgage or other loan payment in half, for example. They may also purport to be from a business one has dealt with successfully in the past. They’ll say that the company needs to update one’s information so please give it out right now. Don’t do it! If past dealings with this company have been positive, there is no need to update data it should already have. Contact the business by telephone to verify that the request is valid.



Preventing identity theft can be easy and free. Carry a purse across the body to make it more difficult to grab and run with. Put a wallet in a front pocket, not a rear one. Don’t give out data in e-mails unless they are secure. Never release a SSN to anyone.



