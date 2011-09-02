George Mason University School of Law Announces Open Registration for the Fifth Annual John C. Costello Criminal Law Trial Advocacy Competition

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2011 -- The Trial Advocacy Association of George Mason University School of Law has announced the opening of registration for the Fifth Annual John C. Costello Criminal Law Trial Advocacy Competition. According to Jennifer Anklewich, Executive Vice President of the Trial Advocacy Association, the competition is one of the most widely respected ways for law students across the country to gain realistic criminal trial experience through competitive simulation.



The Costello Competition was designed by Judge Jonathan Thacher to increase the realism for participants in law school competitions. Each trial takes place in a Fairfax County Judicial Center courtroom in front of three practicing judges where teams from law schools around the nation compete in a realistic simulation of a criminal trial. Judges and competitors will use the Federal Rules of Evidence as well as the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. “Not only is the competition a lot of fun, it also provides real experience in trial advocacy that further shapes the student’s understanding of the law,” said Trial Advocacy Association Executive Vice President Jennifer Anklewich.



Jennifer Anklewich is herself a finishing student at George Mason University School of Law. She has already amassed definitive experience in the real world as a paralegal at the law firm of Fensterheim & Bean, P.C., as a legal intern with Legal Services of Northern Virginia, and as a summer associate at Bronley & Binnall, PLLC. Jennifer Anklewich was also a 1st place recipient in the Trial Advocacy Association’s GMUSL's 2010 Intra-school Client Counseling Competition, a 2010 recipient of the Virginia Law Foundation Summer Fellowship and is a member of the Asian Pacific American Law Students Association.



Competing schools are permitted to send two teams to the Costello Competition. The registration fee for the competition is $500 for the first team and $400 for a second team. All meals during the competition are catered and included in the registration fee along with admission to a cocktail party hosted by GMUSL’s Trial Advocacy Association for all Costello Competition judges and competitors. The Costello Competition will take place February 2-5, 2012 with registration closing on January 6, 2012. The Competition will be capped at 24 teams and teams will be admitted on a first-come basis, so early registration is advised.



Registration may be completed by visiting the GMUSL Trial Advocacy Association Website and submitting an online registration form. The competition-scenario problem will be released to competitors in mid-December. For any additional questions or information, please contact GMUSL.Costello@gmail.com. For general information on the competition, please visit http://www.gmu.edu/org/trialad/costelloAbout.html