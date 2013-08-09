Crimson's Captivation: Erotic, Explicit New Fairytale Compels Readers to Explore Bold Realms of Fantasy

Ocean Springs, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- While it may be a social taboo to discuss openly, everyone has fantasies. From the normal and common to the weird and the wonderful, fantasy offers everyone an opportunity to explore their desires outside the constraints of everyday life. Those with an adventurous streak and a soft spot for vampires can indulge deeper into their fantasies than they ever thought possible; thanks to an explicit new book by C.B. Carter.



‘Crimson’s Captivation’ proves that when royalty and vampires clash, the conflict leads to a gripping and provocative story.



Synopsis:



Crimson’s Captivation is an erotic, explicit fairytale, set during the Great Northern War (1700-1721) between Sweden and the alliance of Denmark-Poland-Russia.



Princess Crimson, from Sweden, is kidnapped and forced into the sex trade run by a vampire named Kieran. She is sold to Tor of Russia. Crimson’s lover, Viktor, confronts a captured vampire about Crimson’s whereabouts, only to learn that she is now a captive in Poland. Viktor leaves on an epic quest to rescue his love. Meanwhile, Crimson’s new life exposes her to sexual desires and practices she has never dreamed of. Will Viktor find Crimson before she is lost in the world of erotic desires? Or will he be too late to rescue her from a fate that women of royalty fantasize about in the parlors and salons?



As the author explains, it’s healthy to safely indulge in fantasies.



“Fantasy allows the brain to run wild and discover exciting realms without the obligations of everyday life. Prudence, morality and logic don’t apply. Erotic fantasy delves deeper and is where a person can do the things they wouldn’t condone in ordinary life,” says Carter.



Continuing, “Every woman has a right to allow herself to be swept away by a handsome prince, or become the sole purpose of one’s dying desire. It’s in fantasy that she imagines the color of his eyes, the strength of his character, and the tone of his silky-smooth voice. Fantasy helps bridge the space between our veiled urges and social norms and responsibilities.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"My husband bought Crimson's Captivation for me as a fluke. I jumped him when he came home. Great read. Four out of five stars,” says Kristen L.



Megan S. was equally as impressed, adding, "Vampires, werewolves, royalty and a great historical setting. What is there not to like."



With the book’s popularity set to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Crimson’s Captivation’, published by Melange Books, is available now: http://amzn.to/1epELvS



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.cbcarter.com/



About the Author: C.B. Carter

C.B. Carter is an author of multi genre novels: suspense, historical, erotic, dystopian, and scientific, and is also a poet, short story and article writer. He has been writing seriously for six years and is influenced by the writings of Albert Camus and Louis-Ferdinand Celine.



Carter studied at St. Leo College and the University of Maryland while a USAF non-commissioned officer that included service in Saudi Arabia during Operation Southern Watch. He spent much of his youth with his grandparents, uncle, and aunt near Roanoke, Virginia, where he was exposed to classical music and the great writers of the 50s and 60s.



Carter‘s writing style has been called epic, religious, and intellectual. Chaos Theorem was his first novel. Other novels in order of release, The Whippoorwill’s Song, The Path to KnowWhere, Crimson’s Captivation, and Project Northwest. Books in various publication stages are: Seated Beside The Wolf and Moth’s Want For The Flame. Books in progress are The Last Sedition and Animus: An Interview With A Killer.