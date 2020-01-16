Crippling Hand or Wrist Pain? Surgery Could Be the Answer

Franklin Lakes, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2020 -- FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ— Even simple tasks such as tying shoes and buttoning a pair of jeans can seem impossible when someone's hands or wrists are affected by arthritis or some other debilitating condition.



That's where the skilled surgeons at Kayal Orthopaedic Center can help. They have the training to diagnose the problem and the expertise to fix it. This team has been performing intricate hand and wrist surgery in Paramus, NJ, and beyond with outstanding outcomes. They know how to treat sprains, strains, fractures, nerve and tendon injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis, trigger finger, trigger thumb and more.



The kind of surgery a person may need will depend on his or her specific problem or condition. The experts at Kayal Orthopaedic Center have the answers. Here are several types of hand surgery:



- Closed reduction and fixation: During this procedure, a fractured bone is realigned. It is then immobilized using wires, rods, splints or casts to help with healing.



- Tendon repair: The tendons connect muscle to bone and can be damaged due to trauma, infection or a spontaneous rupture. There are three types of repair: primary (performed within 24 hours of injury), delayed primary (performed within a few days of injury) and secondary (performed two weeks or more after injury). Primary repairs usually involve direct surgical corrections while secondary repairs often involve tendon grafts.



-Nerve repairs: The hand is made up of three main nerves: the ulnar, median and radial. If any of them is damaged, it can affect mobility and sensation. When a nerve is severed, it can be reattached to the other end of the nerve or repaired with a graft.



- Surgical drainage and debridement: When the hand becomes infected, drainage can remove pus. Debridement (cleansing) can help prevent further infection and improve healing.



- Joint replacement: Those who suffer from arthritis or other crippling hand issues can benefit from a joint replacement.



Recovery will depend on a number of factors, including the type of surgery and the specific condition. Following surgery, the hand may be placed in a bandage or splint to keep it immobile. The surgeon also may place specific limits on work and other activities.



Post-surgery rehabilitation may include physical therapy, occupational therapy—or both. Patients can find these services at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, too. Rehab can help improve strength, function and the recovery process. Exercises, heat, massage, traction, nerve stimulation, splinting and bandages to manage swelling are just some options.



Be patient because recovery can take time, especially if surgery is more extensive. For maximum results, make sure to follow the instructions of the surgeon and other members of the care team.



