CRIS Financial, Committed to Full Service in Terms of Money Matters

Katy, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- CRIS Financial, a full-service financial firm committed to helping people pursue their personal economic goals, offers a wide range of financial products and services to individuals and business owners, making it a “one-stop shop” for financial matters, concerns, and goals. CRIS Financial provides customized guidance and personal advice in taking advantage of any financial opportunity.



“We at CRIS Financial service a wide range of clients, in order that more people can benefit from our superior programs. We are proud to offer our Houston financial services to both young and old. After all, everyone needs a sound financial strategy - and in today's economy, there has never been a better time to start planning for the future as early as possible. Likewise, older clients may find that we offer the best financial advice they have ever received, and those working toward retirement can feel good about their plans when they have CRIS Financial on their side,” the head of the company shares.



Being one of the most highly regarded retirement planning firms in Houston, CRIS Financial develops and provides customized financial programs and plans to its customers, taking into consideration their entire profile, including age, assets, work, goals, and more. Among the wide range of services it offers include retirement income planning, tax management, investment management, retirement strategies, estate conservation, insurance and annuity products, IRAs and IRA rollovers, and 401K rollovers among many others.



The company is composed of financial experts and advisors who aim to educate and inform customers about their financial options, investment opportunity, and preservation strategy. They are trained to help their customers use their money to their best advantage. Once specific goals have been established, CRIS Financial customizes a unique and powerful strategy that will suit their vision and meet their objectives based on risk tolerance. We will help you execute a solid financial program that will accomplish your goals.



“If you are ready to speak with a financial advisor/retirement planning professional in Houston, contact CRIS Financial now to request a consultation appointment. John Glowacz or Jim Donewald will be glad to meet with you, listen to your questions and concerns, and provide you with information that can help you make a decision about how to proceed,” he invites.



About CRIS Financial

CRIS Financial provides a wide range of options for financial growth and investment opportunities. For more information about the company and its offerings.



Website: http://www.crisfinancial.com

Phone: 281-665-3081

Fax: 281-391-7609