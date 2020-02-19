CRISPR and CAS Gene Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) and CRISPR-associated (Cas) genes are essential for the adaptive immunity in few bacteria and archaea, enabling the organisms to respond to and to eliminate invading genetic material. These gene editing tools are extensively used in agriculture and food security.



Many food and agricultural organizations are working on receiving license for using CRISPR and CAS Gene technology for creating novel products in food and agriculture business. For instance, in September 2016, agrochemical and agricultural biotechnology corporation Monsanto secured a worldwide non-exclusive license agreement for agricultural applications of CRISPR technology from the Broad Institute. CRISPR and CAS genes are also used in treating a number of diseases such as cancer, blood disorders, AIDS, and genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis, Huntington's etc.



Market Dynamics



Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders such as Down's syndrome, sickle cell anaemia, and Huntington's disease worldwide is highly contributing to the market growth of CRISPR and CAS gene market, as many genetic disabilities can be corrected using this gene editing technology. According to National Health Service (NHS) U.K. 2018 report, the highest rate of Huntington's disease in the United Kingdom is 12 per 100,000 people. Also, in the U.S., an estimated 10 per 100,000 have the faulty Huntington's gene and live either waiting for symptoms to begin or live/struggle with the disease.



Government bodies are taking initiatives for developing treatment of Huntington's disease. For instance, in 2016, US-based Company Addgene has developed the KamiCas9, a version of CRISPR-Cas9 that includes a 'self-inactivating' KamiCas9 system for the editing of CNS disease genes for treatment of Huntington's disease.



However, the CRISPR and CAS gene market growth is hindered by the ethical issues, which is the major concern for every gene therapy. For instance, in April 2015, the US National Institutes of Health issued a statement indicating that it will not fund any research that uses genome editing tools such as CRISPR in human embryos due to ethical issues.



Manufacturers in the CRISPR and CAS gene are collaborating with many companies for sponsoring clinical trials. Editas Medicine has licensed CRISPR and other gene editing patent rights from the Broad Institute, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and others. In March 2017, Editas reportedly entered into an agreement with Irish pharmaceutical company Allergan under, which Editas was to receive a US$ 90 million up-front payment for an option to license up to five preclinical programs targeting eye disease.



Moreover, various organizations are also focusing on new clinical trials for the CRISPR and CAS gene for cancer treatment. In 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex launched the first in-human clinical trial of CRISPR genome editing technology sponsored by U.S. companies. The trial is testing an experimental therapy for the blood disorder ?-thalassemia in Regensburg, Germany.



Increasing research and studies regarding the CRISPR and CAS gene technology is majorly driving the growth of CRISPR and CAS gene market. In 2017, Editas partnered with Juno Therapeutics for cancer-related research using CRISPR. Under the terms of the agreement, Juno had to pay Editas an initial payment of US$ 25 million, in which up to US$ 22 million will be used in research support for three programs over five years. Editas has also engaged in a three-year research and development (R&D) collaboration deal with San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy to research and develop next generation stem cell and T-cell therapies for the treatment of rare diseases.



The global CRISPR and CAS Gene market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing research & development and demand for research.



Among product type, segment vector-based Cas is expected to hold major revenue share in 2026. Various companies are focusing on collaborations to conduct research and development for treatment of various diseases such as cancer, AIDS, genetic diseases, others, which in turn is expected to drive growth of this segment in the market. For instance, August 2016, CRISPR Therapeutics and pharmaceutical company Bayer AG founded Casebia Therapeutics, a joint research venture to discover, develop and commercialize new breakthrough therapeutics to cure blood disorders, blindness, and congenital heart disease.



Major players operating in the global CRISPR and CAS Gene market include Caribou Biosciences Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Mirus Bio LLC, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio Inc., Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., New England Biolabs, Dharmacon, Cellecta, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Applied StemCell, Inc.



