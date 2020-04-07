CRISPR Technology Market Current Trends and Impact Analysis for COVID-19 : Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific, GenScript, Merck KGaA, GeneCopoeia

Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably. According to the report, the global CRISPR technology market was valued at over US$ 550.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2019 to 2030.
CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) technology is a highly efficient tool used for editing genomes. It enables the research to modify the DNA sequences easily and change the functionality of the gene. The various opportunities of CRISPR technology include correcting the defects in the genes, treats and prevents the spread of various diseases, and improve various fruit crops, such as banana, strawberry, kiwifruit, watermelon, apple, grapes, and more. The technology is widely pronounced as 'crisper'. CRISPR technology is also popular to be known to perform other things, such as turning the genes off and on with no need for altering their sequences.
Key Players
The key players operating in the global CRISPR technology market include Addgene, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc,CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Mirus Bio LLC, Takara Bio USA, Editas Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Companies are involved in collaborations to gain share in the market.For instance, Caribou Biosciences develop CRISPR technology in collaboration with the research based on University of California.
Segmentation of CRISPR Technology Market Based On:
By Product
CRISPR Enzymes, Kits
Service:
Design & Vector Construction,
Cell Line Engineering, Screening
Application:
Biological & Biomedical,
Agricultural,
Industrial.
End User:
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies,
Academics Institutes & Research Centers,
CROs.
Report Objectives
To define, describe, and forecast the CRISPR technology market based on product and service, application, end user, and region
To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)
To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players
To strategically analyze the market structure, profile the key players of the market.To forecast the size of market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
To track and analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, expansions, acquisitions, and product launches in the market
In the end,Genome editing accounted for the major share in 2015 due to increase in the adoption of various genome editing procedures for therapeutic development and germ line modifications. High implementation in plant genome editing is also supportive for the market growth. CRISPR holds potential to become a substitute biotechnology treatment for supporting or replacement of the current single-antibody drugs. Furthermore genome editing that is proposed to switch on the immune response for cancer is anticipated to drive the industrial growth significantly.
