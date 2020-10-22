CRISPR Technology Market Trends, Applications and Demands Emerge Growth at a 24.0% CAGR by 2030 : Impacts of COVID-19

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "CRISPR Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global CRISPR technology market was valued at over US$ 550.0 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.0% from 2019 to 2030.



Key factors driving the growth of the market include the increasing funding from the private and government organizations and the high implementation of CRISPR technology. Currently, the technology is considered as a valuable tool for the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to conduct highly efficient and cost effective genome editing procedures.



Key players are looking for licensing with the other companies



The key players operating in the global CRISPR technology market include Addgene, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Merck KGaA, Horizon Discovery Group plc,CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Mirus Bio LLC, Takara Bio USA, Editas Medicine, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., GE Healthcare Dharmacon Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Companies are involved in collaborations to gain share in the market.For instance, Caribou Biosciences develop CRISPR technology in collaboration with the research based on University of California.



Major strategies used by the players in the market include gaining investments from various pharmaceutical entities and licensing with other companies. For instance, 2017, Horizon Discovery Group plc, announced the amendment of its existing license with the company, ERS Genomics. This amendment allows the company to use CRISPR modified cell lines for Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing of bio therapeutics.



Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, promoting the growth of market



The CRISPR technology is focused on development or growth of the gene therapeutics for the treatment of several genetic disorders including hemophilia, thalassemia, and sickle cell anemia, among others. The growing prevalence of hereditary disorders is promoting the growth of the market, for improved treatment and better quality of life for patients. According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, almost 1000 people in U.S. suffer from the most severe form of the thalassemia every year.



Growing application of genome engineering/editing to propel the market growth



Genome editing accounted for the major share in 2015 due to increase in the adoption of various genome editing procedures for therapeutic development and germ line modifications. High implementation in plant genome editing is also supportive for the market growth.



CRISPR holds potential to become a substitute biotechnology treatment for supporting or replacement of the current single-antibody drugs. Furthermore genome editing that is proposed to switch on the immune response for cancer is anticipated to drive the industrial growth significantly.



In the end, CRISPR Technology Market industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



