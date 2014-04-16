Crisps, Salty Snacks and Nuts - UK - January 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Tesco’s high-tech Watford store, which opened in August 2013, is relatively unusual in that it features a fridge of chilled dips in the crisp aisle. It is something which other stores may be tempted to replicate considering the large minority (44%) of crisp users note that more supermarkets should offer chilled dips situated within the crisps aisle.



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Table of Content



Introduction



Definition

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



Crisps and salty snacks

Figure 1: Total UK retail value sales of crisps and salty snacks, 2008-18

Segment performance

Figure 2: UK retail value sales of crisps/salty snacks and nuts, by sub-category, 2012 and 2013



Issues in the Market



How can crisps, salty snacks and nuts capitalise on consumer interest in protein?

How important is British provenance to crisps and crisp-style snack producers?

What opportunities are there for crisp brands in the dips market?

Where can crisp manufacturers go next with flavour NPD?



Trend Application



Trend: Sense of the Intense

Trend: Extend My Brand

Mintel futures trend: East Meets West



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Market Drivers



Key points

Potato prices soar in 2013 following poor harvests

Obesity rates are forecast to continue rising



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

NPD activity in potato snacks declines

Figure 10: Share of new product launches within the UK salty bagged snacks*, nuts, popcorn and meat snacks market, by product category, 2010-13

New ‘baked’ variants and low/no/reduced fat/calorie lines soar in 2013



Strengths and Weaknesses



Strengths

Weaknesses



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Inflation fuels value growth in crisps and other salty snacks market

Figure 16: Total UK retail value and volume sales of crisps and salty snacks*, 2008-18



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Segment Performance



Key points

Potato crisps struggle to keep up with overall growth

Figure 22: UK retail value and volume sales of crisps/salty snacks and nuts, by sub-category, 2010-13

Baked snacks and meat snacks boast value and volume hikes

Continued growth for the nut sector

Popcorn sales edge up in value but not volume



Appendix – Brand Research



Figure 66: Brand usage, November 2013

Figure 67: Brand commitment, November 2013

Figure 68: Brand diversity, November 2013

Figure 69: Brand satisfaction, November 2013

Figure 70: Brand recommendation, November 2013



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