MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Crisps, Salty Snacks And Nuts - UK - January 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Tesco’s high-tech Watford store, which opened in August 2013, is relatively unusual in that it features a fridge of chilled dips in the crisp aisle. It is something which other stores may be tempted to replicate considering the large minority (44%) of crisp users note that more supermarkets should offer chilled dips situated within the crisps aisle.
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Table of Content
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Crisps and salty snacks
Figure 1: Total UK retail value sales of crisps and salty snacks, 2008-18
Segment performance
Figure 2: UK retail value sales of crisps/salty snacks and nuts, by sub-category, 2012 and 2013
Issues in the Market
How can crisps, salty snacks and nuts capitalise on consumer interest in protein?
How important is British provenance to crisps and crisp-style snack producers?
What opportunities are there for crisp brands in the dips market?
Where can crisp manufacturers go next with flavour NPD?
Trend Application
Trend: Sense of the Intense
Trend: Extend My Brand
Mintel futures trend: East Meets West
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Market Drivers
Key points
Potato prices soar in 2013 following poor harvests
Obesity rates are forecast to continue rising
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
NPD activity in potato snacks declines
Figure 10: Share of new product launches within the UK salty bagged snacks*, nuts, popcorn and meat snacks market, by product category, 2010-13
New ‘baked’ variants and low/no/reduced fat/calorie lines soar in 2013
Strengths and Weaknesses
Strengths
Weaknesses
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Inflation fuels value growth in crisps and other salty snacks market
Figure 16: Total UK retail value and volume sales of crisps and salty snacks*, 2008-18
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Segment Performance
Key points
Potato crisps struggle to keep up with overall growth
Figure 22: UK retail value and volume sales of crisps/salty snacks and nuts, by sub-category, 2010-13
Baked snacks and meat snacks boast value and volume hikes
Continued growth for the nut sector
Popcorn sales edge up in value but not volume
Appendix – Brand Research
Figure 66: Brand usage, November 2013
Figure 67: Brand commitment, November 2013
Figure 68: Brand diversity, November 2013
Figure 69: Brand satisfaction, November 2013
Figure 70: Brand recommendation, November 2013
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