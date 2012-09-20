Cristal D'Or Announces Trendy New Bridesmaid Jewelry Line; Designed to Shine Long After the 'Big Day'

Cherry Hill, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Following an extensive period of design, Cristal D’Or is delighted to announce the launch of their new Bridesmaid Jewelry Line.



Set to debut at the Atlanta Vows show on September 20th, the Bridesmaids Line has been created with repeat wear in mind. With so many Bridesmaids accessories being banished to the dresser drawer after the big day, the company is keen to ensure that their beautiful jewelry sees life long after the nuptials.



“Most of what we see today has been around for decades. Brides deserve fresh looks, longer earrings and a modern twist to their style,” says Lyn Klein, Designer of the New Jersey-based jewelry company.



She continues, “The market is read for a change. So, we created a line that specifically focuses on repeat use. This requires items to be bold, beautiful and worthy of many repeat appearances. Looking outdated is simply not an option!”



The new line includes a beautiful 6” x 9” acrylic countertop color chart; the perfect color selection for the ultimate look.



“Today’s bride is very color conscious. Therefore, we have included a large color pallet to allow the perfect color and style match,” Klein adds.



Following its debut at the upcoming Atlanta Vows show, the Bridesmaids Line will be shown at The National Bridal Market in Chicago.



To find out more, please visit: http://www.cristaldor.com



*Designer Lyn Klein is available for interviews. Please use contact information below.



About Cristal D’Or

Founded in 1992, Cristal D’Or specializes in bridal, formal, and prom jewelry.



As former retailers, the corporate officers make a firm commitment to customer service, quality and low prices. Cristal D’Or sells only to the wholesale trade, and welcomes media and retailers to view the company’s online catalog at www.cristaldor.com or in person at these upcoming markets:



- September 20-21: Vows Atlanta, Room 10 North 311.

- September 29-October 2: The National Bridal Market, Chicago Merchandise Mart, Chicago, 7th Floor, Booth 5081.