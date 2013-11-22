Cristian Beniamin Cirstescu Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Continue His Fight Against Hemophilia

Stalpeni, Romania -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2013 -- Cristian was diagnosed with Hemophilia at the age of 1. As he grew up, Cristian learned that he is different and he came to terms with it. He does not like asking for help or burdening others with his problems. However, He is now at a point where he is forced to do it in order to continue his existence.



Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which blood doesn't clot normally. Cristian’s Hemophilia is type A - clotting factor VIII deficiency - and is a severe form , where the active factor is less then 1 percent of the normal levels.



Living in Romania was, and still is unfortunate for hemophilic patients like Cristian. The lack of prophylactic, or "on demand" infusions of factor VIII caused repeated joint bleeding (mainly knees and elbows) that led to what affects Cristian the most - hemophilic arthropathy. This joint damaging disease resulted in advanced deterioration and deformity of both his knees and elbows, also in his right wrist, along with chronic and acute pains.



Cristian’s monthly income from disability is about $240. His wife Cristina was laid off after working for one year as a high school teacher due to staff reductions imposed by government. Unable to find a job, and with Cristian’s situation getting worse, she didn't have a choice but to take care of Cristian.



Adequate funding via Indiegogo will pay for



- Tuition, school fees and transportation costs for Christina to attend professional training on sewing.

- Addition of external thermal insulation to their house and remodel the bathroom to allow wheelchair access.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 06, 2013 - January 05, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1avltqx