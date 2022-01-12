Cristina Quintero Has Been Named a Partner

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2022 -- "We are delighted to welcome Cristina as a partner," said Albert Diaz-Silveira, a founding member of the firm. "She excels at the practice of corporate law and is a valuable member of our team. Cristina is a very dedicated and hard-working professional whose skillset and collaborative attitude make it easy to work with her and explain why she has become an esteemed and trusted adviser to so many of the firm's clients."



Cristina joined the firm in 2015 and has more than 13 years of experience in corporate and transactional practice. Cristina represents a broad range of clients, including clients in the FinTech space, in connection with a variety of matters, including the formation of complex business entities, venture capital transactions, private placements, mergers and acquisitions, the negotiation of operating agreements, partnership agreements and shareholder agreements and corporate governance matters.



Prior to joining Alvarez & Diaz-Silveira, Cristina was an associate at Jones Day in Miami and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in New York, focused on capital markets transactions and Latin America where she advised clients in connection with a wide array of matters, including SEC-registered and Regulation S and Rule 144A issuances of equity and debt securities, follow-on offerings, private placements, tender and exchange offers, and liability management transactions, as well as corporate governance issues, including periodic reporting requirements and stock exchange rules and regulations.



In 2009, Cristina completed a fellowship with the Cyrus R. Vance Center for International Justice of the New York City Bar Association, and was based in Bogota, Colombia and Mexico City, Mexico, where she consulted with local law firms, universities, and non-profit organizations to evaluate and enhance their pro bono practices. She also collaborated with the predominant pro bono organization while living in Santiago, Chile in 2011.



Admitted to practice law in both Florida and New York, Cristina received her J.D. from Columbia Law School.



For more information about consumer contract law and how it may impact your business, please seek the legal advice of a corporate law firm in Miami.



This information is for educational purposes only and does not substitute legal advice.