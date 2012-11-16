Critical Chain Project Management Workshop by Pinnacle Strategies Proves Powerful

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Pinnacle Strategies offers a four-day workshop for attendees who have already attended either of the CCPM introduction courses. In this workshop, the objective is to get the company’s first project started correctly by planning the first project using CCPM principles and developing a few of the planning business processes.



Even lean manufacturing companies continue to experience failure to deliver projects to schedule, budget, and scope and according to Mark Weoppel, CEO of Pinnacle Strategies, “More companies are experiencing cancelled projects at an alarming rate. This problem affects all projects in all industries from basic R&D to IT to construction. Critical Chain Project Management (CCPM) enables firms to consistently deliver projects in half the time, within or under budget. CCPM users also report improved quality of work life for project team members.”



At the conclusion of the workshop, attendees will have a deep understanding of their first project, the sequence of tasks, resource requirements and have a clear idea of the next steps to put the project into the execution phase



Deliverables



- Project template

- One project ready for execution using CCPM

- Project planning methodology

- Critical chain validate process



Attendees:



- Project managers

- Functional department heads involved in projects

- Project planners

- Technical department heads involved in projects.



CCPM by Pinnacle Strategies integrates with the important parts of the CMM and PMBOK, and makes them work for clients.



Pinnacle Strategies (http://www.pinnacle-strategies.com) is an international management consulting firm delivering operations management excellence. The company brings decades of process improvement experience; these talents cross an array of industry sectors (aerospace to oil and gas and beyond) as well as many processes (complex manufacturing including Engineer-to-Order). Pinnacle Strategies increases shareholder value by developing high-performance business processes that significantly enhance productivity, reduce costs and time to market, improving profitability and accelerating sustainable growth.



Pinnacle Strategies is the developer of ViewPoint a service that dramatically simplifies managing projects, enabling project teams to rapidly improve project performance.



Pinnacle Strategies also is the creator of the RABIT methodology, a proprietary approach that is concentrated on implementing quick response solutions with rapid results. The RABIT methodology culminates years of practical experience and expertise in continuous improvement; it consistently delivers dramatic increases in process output to deliver solutions to industrial and manufacturing firms worldwide. Industry leaders using this approach have realized 20% more output in just two months.



Pinnacle Strategies offers results-driven consulting solutions in the areas of performance management, project management, operations management, and supply chain.



