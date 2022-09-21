Critical Illness Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title "Critical Illness Insurance Market Survey & Outlook" is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Critical Illness Insurance offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth pattern, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are China Life Insurance, Ping An Insurance, China Pacific Insurance, Aviva, Legal & General, New China Life Insurance, AXA, Prudential plc, Aegon, Allianz, AIG, United Healthcare, Zurich, MetLife, Dai-ichi Life Group, Sun Life Financial, Huaxia life Insurance, Aflac, Liberty Mutual & HCF.



The global Critical Illness Insurance market was valued at 47510 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 122920 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.



Market Overview of Critical Illness Insurance

If you are involved in the Critical Illness Insurance industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Cancer, Heart Attack, Stroke & Other], Types / Coverage [Fixed-term Insurance & Whole-life Insurance] and major players. To get deep dive in market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe and North America.



Geographically, the global version of report has following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America]

- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries and Rest of Africa)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Country; Insurance carriers, Aggregators should focus in years to come to channelize their efforts and investments in Critical Illness Insurance to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires "heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, is always of great importance, reflecting the "push" nature of Critical Illness Insurance offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Critical Illness Insurance industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Critical Illness Insurance.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2026



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Critical Illness Insurance Market Industry Overview

1.1 Critical Illness Insurance Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Critical Illness Insurance Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

Cancer, Heart Attack, Stroke & Other



2.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Application/End Users (2016-2020)

2.3 Critical Illness Insurance Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2021-2026)



Chapter Three: Critical Illness Insurance Market by Type

3.1 By Type, Fixed-term Insurance & Whole-life Insurance

3.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2020)

3.3 Critical Illness Insurance Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)



Chapter Four: Critical Illness Insurance Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Critical Illness Insurance Market by Regions

4.2 Critical Illness Insurance Market Revenue & share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2019-2021E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



