Critical Infrastructure Protection enables Governments to face threats such as terrorist attack, natural disasters, epidemics and cyber intrusion. Government and international agencies are inclined towards providing Homeland Security (HLS) and Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP), as the construction of infrastructure is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years. CIP focuses on empowering the critical infrastructure owners with a feature rich platform to deliver secure environment to these infrastructures. These solutions provide several advantages such as improved command and control systems, remote monitoring, perimeter security, workplace flexibility, quick response systems and accelerated performance with simplified operations.
The need to provide protection to the critical assets and ensure a smooth functioning of the economy drives governments and infrastructure owners to set and adopt internationally accepted reliability standards. These standards encompass electrical, physical and cyber security along with the required training and awareness. Key agencies, across the globe, are looking forward to implement these security standards into their current work scenarios. Players such as Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Thales, BAE Systems and McAfee provide better integrated solutions across all verticals. These companies are well positioned to provide solutions for critical infrastructures such as oil & gas pipelines, transportation and smart grids, despite different organizational structures and business process needs.
The need for increasing the security of a critical infrastructure, along with real-time response systems is playing a very important role in driving this market. Even though the adoption of these solutions is relatively slow across few verticals such as transportation and manufacturing, the recent attacks, natural disasters and compliance concerns is expected to induce steady adoption in the coming years. CIP solutions are expected to enjoy enduring growth and have a pervasive existence across all major verticals, owing to the growing demand for automation and virtualization of workplace. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the integration of Critical infrastructure protection solutions within the existing organizational framework will further amplify the growth of businesses, while ensuring the compliance and regulatory standards.
This report segments the CIP market by security related technology types, solutions, services, vertical and geographical regions. Verticals are further sub-segmented by applications.
