Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market to Reach $105.95 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The need for increasing the agility of a business process, along with cost control measures is playing a cardinal role in shaping the future of Critical Infrastructure Protection Market. Even though the adoption of these solutions is slow due to the high costs involved with deployment and compliance concerns; these solutions are expected to gain increasing market traction across all major verticals, owing to the growing demand for automation and secure connectivity. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the integration of security solutions within the existing organizational framework will further amplify the growth of businesses, while ensuring the compliance and regulatory standards.



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.



Major forces driving Network Security Market are the increasing dependency of the government and commercial organizations on IT communications and the development of automation across all verticals, growing need for cost effective security solutions and the market trend of deploying best practices for a better response in case of emergencies. The need for cost effective business processes is soaring as organizations aim to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Critical infrastructure security solutions ensure cost efficiency and reliability as they deploy both traditional physical security and modern cyber security. Globally, revenues for security services are increasing with the rising demand for cost saving and business automation enhancing solutions. While organizations across the globe are looking forward for solutions that integrate the security types into their mainstream process workflows, the service providers are optimistic about enriching their offerings by delivering value added services.



MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global critical infrastructure protection market to grow from $63.7 billion in 2013 to $105.9 billion in 2018. In terms of geographies, North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution, while Latin America (LA) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to experience increased market traction, during the forecast period. The report Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market (2013-2018) defines and segments the key assets protection market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends.



