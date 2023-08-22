NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin (United States), General Dynamics (United States), Northrop Grumman (United States), Honeywell (United States), Airbus (France), Raytheon (United States), Thales (France), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (United States), Huawei (China), Optasense (United Kingdom), Teltronic (Spain), Motorola Solutions (United States).



Definition: Critical infrastructures include any computer system that could be the target of threats, industrial surveillance, and politically motivated disruption. The power grid, railways, nuclear power plants, water supply, etc. are the critical infrastructures that need to be protected from cyber-attacks. Attacks on these networks can lead to loss of life, public safety, attacks on national security, or environmental disasters. In order to avoid these attacks, the network security Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) is implemented in industrial plants. SCADA systems are mainly used in industrial applications to control the network system in order to avoid threats or attacks. SCADA networks are mainly used in critical infrastructures to control water treatment, oil pipelines, smart grids, and chemical production plants. The connection of control networks with public and critical networks theoretically exposes control systems to additional security vulnerabilities. The use of radio technology in critical systems is susceptible to attacks. Critical infrastructures rely heavily on systems and networks built using computer technologies and information systems. Network Security for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) consists of security solutions that include firewall, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antivirus, intrusion detection systems, encryption, and DDoS defense, etc. Network security solutions protect the critical system's network from system malware, ransomware, viruses, zero-day attacks, and others.



Market Opportunities:

The Rise in Advancement in Technology Related to Infrastructure Protection



Market Trends:

Deployment of Automation Solutions, and Efficient Policies and Regulations

Rising Investment in New Technologies



Market Drivers:

A Rise in Security Breaches and Cyber-Attacks Targeting Organization across Various Industry Verticals

The Increasing IT Expenditure

Constant Threat of Terrorism



The Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (On Premise, Cloud), Application (Energy and Power, Transportation, Sensitive Infrastructure and Enterprises, Others), Services (Risk Management Systems, Managed Services, Maintenance and Support, Designing, Integration, and Consultation), Solution (Physical Safety and Security (Physical Identity and Access Control Systems, Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems (Radars, Sensors), Video Surveillance Systems, Screening and Scanning, Others), Cybersecurity (Encryption, Network Access Control, and Firewalls, Threat Intelligence, Others))



Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security

-To showcase the development of the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

How feasible is Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Network Security market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



