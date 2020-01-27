Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2019: Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- The latest report on "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market (Service - Managed Services, Risk Management Services, Consulting Services, and Other Services; Technology - Physical Security, Network Security, SCADA Security, Radar, and Other Technology; Industry Vertical - Transportation, Energy and Utility, IT and Telecom, BFSI, and Other Industry Verticals): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/16981



High Investment in Smart Grid Technologies is Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Market



Critical infrastructure protection plays an important role in the safety of a country. The increasing number of cyber-attacks along with rising geopolitical tension in several countries is encouraging the adoption of critical infrastructure protection systems in several governmental organizations. In addition, the rapidly developing internet interconnected network infrastructure are prompting governments and organizations for critical infrastructure protection (CIP) to secure cyberspace aimed to curb threat susceptibilities.



Further, increasing the implementation of cloud-based services for business processes, increasing awareness regarding security and surveillance are propelling the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market. Moreover, high investment in smart grid technologies is another major factor driving the growth of the market. North America holds a premium share in the global critical infrastructure protection market owing to the widespread use of prominent critical infrastructure protection services.



Enquire Here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/16981



Risk Management Services Segment is Estimated to Grow with the Largest CAGR



According to the analyst, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of services. Based on services the study includes Managed Services, Risk Management Services, Consulting Services, and Other Services. Risk Management services occupy the largest share in critical infrastructure protection. The growing demand for cybersecurity has significantly increased the regulations against infrastructure protection. The increasing regulation and wider governance issues are perennial strong drivers for the expansion of the risk management service segment. This segment also includes features of risk detection, risk assessment, and risk reduction. The risk management services segment is estimated to grow with the largest CAGR in the infrastructure protection market during the forecast period.



Leading Companies in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry



Based on the analysis of the market, the leading companies in the study include Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Northrop Grumman Corp., BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd., Hexagon AB, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Airbus SE, Raytheon Company, and Other Companies. The critical infrastructure protection market is highly competitive due to the existence of numerous small and large players in the market.



In April 2018, Raytheon and Virsec announced an alliance to sell Virsec's commercial cybersecurity products to government and critical infrastructure customers. Raytheon will enterprise Virsec's Trusted Execution technology, which identifies nonconformities in application software caused by cyber interruptions, specifically in the critical infrastructure sector. After detecting software intrusions at the application level, Trusted Execution technology can block attacks in milliseconds.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-critical-infrastructure-protection-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the critical infrastructure protection.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.