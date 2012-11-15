Critical Snow Blower Care Tips to Ensure a Stress-Free Winter

Warren, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse wants to help you prepare for the snowy season soon upon us. If you put away your snow blower at the end of last winter and completely forgot about it, here are some questions to ask yourself;



Did you leave gas in your snow blower? Was it stabilized gasoline? Have you started your snow blower since? Here is some advice from the snow blower experts at Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse.



The first task is to make sure your snow blower starts. Be sure to check the paddles and scraper bar too. If your snow blower does not start or you need parts to get it up to task, Do-Cut’s Power Equipment Warehouse can fulfill your parts needs. Simply use our newly upgraded parts look- up feature on www.powerequipmentwarehouse.com. The parts look-up feature enables you to find and order any part you need. Be sure to have your model and serial number handy. If you need help, call us at 800-769-3741 and one of our friendly, knowledgeable associates will gladly assist you.



Remember, when storing any power equipment for any length of time, run it completely out of gas or be sure you are using a quality fuel stabilizer like Ethanol Shield. Use mid grade or higher grade gasoline to prevent fuel issues created by the Ethanol in the gasoline.



