Critically Acclaimed Atlanta Haunted House Alternative "Hell's Gates" Returns for 2013

Dawsonville, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- With Halloween approaching, many people are already making decisions on how they wish to celebrate. One of the most popular activities used to be to visit a haunted house, but with the passage of time many of these have started to become tired or even funny. For those looking for an experience that gets to the core of fear, Atlanta Haunted House alternative Hell’s Gates is returning for its third year running, offering an unforgettable fright night.



The experience is considered to be one of the best Atlanta haunted house events in the area because it goes so much further than any other, using experienced actors, scripted events, and pyrotechnics to create eight unforgettable scenes taking visitors on a journey that will keep them genuinely terrified.



The experience runs weekends in October, from October 17th to November 2nd, and is a great opportunity for adults and young people alike, with a minimum age of 12. For a mere twelve dollars a ticket, it is also an affordable activity for groups and dates.



The website features more information together with an exciting video giving hints as to what visitors can expect, as well as booking options to reserve a place online.



A spokesperson for Hell’s Gates explained, “What separates us from the typical haunted house, and what has brought us back for the third year running, is the immersive experience we create for our customers using live action, real actors, real pyrotechnics and unforgettable drama. Our visitors are stars in their own horror film and feel lucky to survive, forgetting they are on the ride of their lives, then leaving with unforgettable memories and the rush of living to fight another day.”



About Hell’s Gates

Hell's Gates is an eye-opening Atlanta haunted house alternative and outdoor reality drama that will scare the heck out of visitors. First opening in 2011, Hell's Gates features eight action packed, heart pounding scenes filled with scares and pyrotechnics that will have visitors staring Death right in the face and leave them thrilled to escape through Hell’s Gates. Walk-ins are welcome if willing to wait, however their online ticketing system is recommended to reserve a spot. For more information, please visit: http://www.hellsgates.com/