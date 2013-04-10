Critically Acclaimed Jamaican Reggae Artist Paula Clarke Releases New Album

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Paula Clarke’s love for music began at an early age during her time spent in the church choir. The Jamaican born singer took part in the local Citizen Association fundraiser, where her musical performance drew an encore. After immigrating to Canada, she became the lead singer in a group called Sweet Sensation, where she made her first recording, a song called “I Like Your World”. The group received a great deal of local airplay. Clarke later decided to leave Sweet Sensation in pursuit of a solo career.



Returning to her native Jamaica, Clarke recorded her first album; Didn’t I Blow Your Mind. Recorded alongside the legendary Gladiators as her studio musicians, the album received critical acclaim and three nominations at the Canadian Reggae Music Awards in Toronto including Top Performer, Top Album, and Best New Artist. After winning the award for Best New Artist, Clarke continued to expand her career as well as her musical horizons all over the world.



Shortly after, she once again visited Jamaica to record her second album titled “It’s All Over”, where she teamed up with some of the top producers and musicians in the reggae world including Willie Lindo, Dwight Pickney, Derrick Barnett, Neville Hines, Alla, and Willie Stewart. This album produced her biggest hit titled “No Parking on the Dance Floor”, and earned her the awards for best Female Artist and Top Album of the Year. Over the years, Clarke has written a number of singles and eight studio albums to her name prior to her latest album release.



Having played all over the world, new album “2 Side of Paula Clarke” is a dynamic presentation of a unique style of music cultivated through years of hard work and dedication. Rivaled only by her stage presence and mesmerizing voice, her latest release exemplifies the power of soul and the apex of studio musicianship. Somewhat of a throwback to the early days of reggae and disco, her singing/songwriting abilities capture the essence of soul, with a sound that is anything but antiquated. The standout track “Mr. Big Man”, recorded at Midnight Studio in New Jersey is currently receiving widespread critical acclaim.



What is sure to become a legendary album in the reggae world, 2 Side of Paula Clarke is currently available for sale on online music sites including iTunes and Amazon.com. Don’t miss Clarke as she is set to embark on a summer tour of the United States and the Caribbean to support her latest single, whose video can be found on a number of sites across the web. To hear Paula Clarke's music on iTunes visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/2-side-of-paula-clarke/id608431871



Having performed with some of the biggest names in Reggae including JC Lodge, Dean Fraser, Marcia Griffiths, Pinchers, Sanchez, and Tony Rebels, Paula Clarke has cemented herself into the annuls of the genre’s history. Her soulful exuberance shines in her latest release titled “2 Side of Paula Clarke” is another milestone in her prolific career.



