Critically Acclaimed Screenwriter Jenna Mattison Debuts Book One of Cozy Mystery Series Eye Spy

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- What does Liza Radley do when she thinks her husband might be cheating on her? Become an amateur Private Eye of course. Set against the backdrop of suburban Andover, Mass. Eye Spy is a hilarious romantic suspense novel with a cast of zany loveable characters.



Mattison (‘For The Love Of Money’, ‘The Third Wish’, ‘Fish Without A Bicycle’, ‘Committed’) delivers a quirky, fun, fast ride released exclusively through Amazon.



Available at:



http://www.amazon.com/Radley-Housewife-Detective-Chronicles-ebook/dp/B00DUMWK4E/ref=pd_rhf_dp_p_img_2



