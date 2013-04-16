Critically Acclaimed Screenwriter J.R. Mattison's Debut Novel the Tree of Jesse Released Thru Kindle & Amazon

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Based in Judean prophecy and circling the globe at a break neck speed, Mattison’s THE TREE OF JESSE, boldly asks the question… What if? What if there was a Messiah here on earth among us? Would we listen? Or have we become too cynical to recognize the truth?



Told in a haunting first person narrative of a would-be prophet who awakens from a head injury to an intriguing new life. One shrouded in mystery, filled with ancient languages, and tied to a woman that holds the key to unlocking his destiny…his connection to the lost pages of the Dead Sea Scrolls.



This first installment in the Messianic Age Trilogy will grip you from the first page and not let go until the final brisk chapter answers the question… What if?



Critically acclaimer screenwriter Mattison (‘For The Love Of Money’, ‘The Third Wish’, ‘Fish Without A Bicycle’, ‘Committed’) delivers a nail-biting paranormal thriller that stuns with both historical facts and new revelations.Available on Kindle and paperback thru Amazon.



