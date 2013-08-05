CRMnext Launches New CRM Business Enforcement Rules to Increase Sales Effectiveness

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- CRMnext’s new Business Enforcement Rules ensure that CRM related data entered by users can be used to automatically update or populate a set of other related fields based on multiple smart rules. With this tool at http://www.crmnext.com/ users can automatically update multiple fields when creating or editing records based on the changes made to a single or multiple related fields which match a specific criteria.



For example, all address related fields can be automatically populated with pertinent details based on Account or Contact Name selected by a user when creating or editing a record. There is also an option to execute the rule on specific events only or always. The Business Enforcement Rules can be configured in a few simple steps.



On the occasion Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “The new Business Enforcement Rules will enable to create smart validations to enhance the quality of data captured in the systems. Also it will improve user experience since they auto update or population of fields will make data entry very convenient.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



