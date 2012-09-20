"CRM has made the migration to Cloud successfully, will other business software follow?" says dValde.

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Previously, organizations had large customer databases & separate systems to handle the various interactions with those customers. This included systems that handled sales, support, task management, projects & performance management, etc. etc. Often information would be duplicated across systems & in software from different vendors, running on different operating systems and hardware.



Integrating these systems & getting them to effectively work together, was often a frustrating & expensive exercise that required plenty of time and money spent on hardware, software, skills development & personnel.



CRM software integrated all those separate functions into one easy-to-manage system, allowing organizations much easier access to their own information & the ability to easily monitor customer interactions across their entire business. Then cost-saving factor of being able to consolidate software & hardware, as well as maximizing the efficiency of IT personnel.



With the advent of Cloud Computing, CRM software has migrated to web-based solutions that organizations can access any time & anywhere. The benefits are numerous & many organizations have realised this, migrating to cloud CRM software with their current CRM vendor or switching to a new service provider.



Organisations have realised the cost-saving benefits; like outsourcing whole IT departments, database hardware, software & IT maintenance costs. Then there's the benefit of staff being able to access the system from any location that has internet access. Staff can now work effectively from the office, home or on business trips & still have access to all the functionality they need to fully fulfil their work duties. Remote collaboration is also a major benefit to cloud-based CRM software, allowing different branches, departments or teams to work together to maintain the customer relationship. This streamlines the overall customer service process, which is of huge advantage to the organization & its customers.



The scalability of a cloud CRM system means that the vendor can also adapt the solution to suit the organization's changing needs.



Cloud Computing is no longer a just a trend & is now a viable business solution for organizations worldwide, especially in the case of CRM software. As these organizations get used to the convenience & cost-effectiveness of a cloud-based CRM system, they'll look to migrate their other IT systems to the cloud.



They'll want to apply the cost-saving flexibility in many areas of their business & this includes things like HR systems, Enterprise Resource Planning, message & mail systems, data & storage solutions and service monitoring. The advantage to having these systems on the cloud is huge for organizations, as they can outsource a significant portion of their IT at a lower cost & concentrate their efforts on the core aspects of their business.



As the demand for cloud services grows, vendors are starting to offer more services to their clients, realizing that organizations are keen on migrating to the cloud. And as more businesses migrate to online services, it becomes easier for vendors develop effective systems to sell to clients, especially where many clients share the same functionality needs. The cloud-based software market offers great potential for vendors, who should be eager to take advantage of customers' needs.



