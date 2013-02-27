CRMnext Introduces Advanced Mailing List Functionality for Effective Email and SMS Campaigns

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Mailing lists can also be created using a report, for instance top customers, neglected customers, top opportunities etc. Mailing lists can also be created by specifying multiple criteria based on location, product holding, interests etc., or any related data point.



Users can also manually select members from the mailing lists for executing the campaigns. These lists can then be associated with a campaign to manage the response generated by the campaign and future reference. Mailing lists can also be generated using a report, for instance top customers, neglected customers, top opportunities etc. Mailing lists can also display the data points used during selection of the members in addition to contact details like email, mobile and physical address. Static mailing lists are created one time by specifying the selection criteria and used for executing the campaign. New members need to be manually added to these lists. In case of dynamic lists members are automatically added as and when any new lead, contact, customer, etc., matches the defined criteria.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext, said, “As competitors grow, marketing strategies need to become more effective by targeting the most potential leads. The new mailing list functionality along with report source feature ensures greater precision when segmenting target audience for campaigns. Mailing Lists also allows permitted users to configure mail and SMS blasters without the headache of duplicate and invalid email IDs or mobile numbers”.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com