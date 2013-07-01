Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of CRM Market in India 2013 market report to its offering

The new report, CRM Market in India, states that over the years CRM has evolved from point solution to 360 degree enterprise-wide initiative in India. As of now, CRM implementation in India is mainly focused on marketing & campaign management. CRM market is witnessing a steady growth with an increasing trend of expenditure on CRM across the world. In India, on-premise solutions have higher traction than cloud solutions unlike developed nations such as United States and United Kingdom.

In terms of process & function CRM can be broadly categorized in four segments - Operation CRM, Analytical CRM, Sales Intelligence CRM and Collaborative CRM. CRM modules cater to three essential areas of customer relationship leading to customer retention and acquisition. CRM is easy to implement, integrate & use and it offers remote access, multi-channel interaction, analytical operation, campaign management tools in a customized interface as required by the client.



Large presence of SMBs in India has proven to be highly beneficial for CRM vendors. CRM adoption by SMBs is facilitated by both private players and government activities while the barriers to adoption are mostly internal.



CRM adoption is driven by enhancement of customer care operations and achievement of global standards. Further cost reduction capability of CRM and availability of technologically sound personnel are also catalyzing CRM adoption. However, high cost associated with CRM solutions and low awareness regarding its advantages hinders its implementation.



Transparency is at the forefront of the changing CRM landscape. India is becoming a promising market for mobile CRM owing to skyrocketing adoption trend in mobile devices. Social CRM offers open-ended interaction amongst employees & numerous consumers in the social networks. Cloud Computing is catching up with the on-premise ICT solutions, especially Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Despite a rise in implementation of CRM in the Indian industries there exists further scope for growth.



Companies Mentioned



Public Companies

1. Amdocs Ltd.



Private Companies

1. Adobe Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

2. CDC Software India Pvt. Ltd.

3. Cegedim Software India Pvt. Ltd.

4. IBM India Pvt. Ltd.

5. Kallos Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

6. PK4 Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

7. Microsoft Corporation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

8. Oracle Software India Pvt. Ltd.

9. Sage Software India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Salesforce.com India Pvt. Ltd.

11. SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

12. Talisma Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



