CRM Next Announces Pre-Configured Editions for 11 Industry Verticals

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- CRM in Banking- CRM solution for banks helps create a single window to view up-to-date customer data, manage end-to-end processes (product sales, fulfilment, etc.), enforce TAT/ SLA and access intelligent reports. CRM in Insurance- CRMnext with its advanced workflow engine and integration capabilities can streamline processes, implement integrated practices and consolidate data across various systems (underwriting, claims, policy management, etc.) to provide an optimal insurance CRM solution. CRM in Financial Services- CRM software for Financial Services provides the ability to generate better leads, manage business relationships, automate sales and optimize service processes, ensuring downstream fulfilment. CRM in Asset Management- Using the intelligence from Trend Server, CRMnext ushers in streamlined processes and consolidated systems, ensuring it quickly becomes a single destination for all stakeholder needs. CRM in Pharma & Life Sciences- CRM solutions enhance KOL management, strengthen relationships with physicians and manage rapid growth. It brings the best practices to comply with the dynamic regulatory environment in the pharma industry. CRM in Media- Media CRM solution provides complete account management with insights into the sales pipeline. It incorporates conclusions from AdEx/ Aircheck/ TAM and more to provide actionable intelligence. CRM in Manufacturing- CRM solution for manufacturers facilitates OEMs to manage relationships with the partner network to get a real time feel of the changing ground realities. This helps in forecasting of product mix and demand to plan and execute strategies for creating a competitive advantage. CRM in Telecom- Telecom CRM software enables a 'Unified Desktop', it seamlessly integrates with various systems to provide a 'holistic customer view' for stakeholders. Increase customer retention and ARPUs and advocacy through better CRM strategies.



CRM in Public Sector- With a flexible and complete integration interface, our CRM solutions for the public sector helps collate business information from different systems, hence enabling easy analysis on various parameters to optimize performance.



CRM in FMCG- CRMnext creates a complete 360° view of supply channel partners from multiple repositories and systems. It also collates product holdings, channel usages, service requests and history on a per supply channel partner basis.



CRM in Retail- CRM solution for retailers creates a single window to view real time customer data. It helps manage integration between multiple systems plus provides analysis for market basket, demand, buying behaviors and customer loyalty.



CRM in Automotive- Automotive CRM ensures secure access for real-time information related to leads, customers, partners, dealers and competitors is available around-the-clock for all teams through their computers or mobile phones.



CRMnext is a single platform solution which is being used globally by companies which include SMEs to Fortune 1000.



About CRMnext

CRMnexxt is the flagship product of Acidaes, a specialist CRM solutions company, providing services to customers in the global market. CRMnext is their flagship product and is available as both an on-premise or on-cloud solution. Acidaes has practiced leadership in over 11 industry verticals, where they work with companies to help them make the most of their relationships with customers. This combination of competency and commitment to results are the key to company’s' success in the global market.



To know more visit: http://www.crmnext.com/