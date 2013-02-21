Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Users can now view all suspected duplicate records on the basis of numerous filter criteria like contact details, DOB etc. The columns for these listings can be carefully selected to ensure identifying duplicate records is easy. A default record can be selected and the most relevant fields from matching records displayed can be used to update it. Specifying the default record with pinpointing and editing required fields for creating a single holistic record is possible without worrying about permanently deleting duplicates that might be required by others.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect CRMnext said, “With the advanced merging capability, users can clearly view duplicates and update them through a single interface. This will make cleaning of large volume of data very easy and quick to perform. This will also significantly improve reporting and analysis of information from CRM systems.”



