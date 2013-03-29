Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- CRMnext introduced variable search technology (VST) that enables to search information residing in multiple systems using a variety of interfacing techniques and populate the results in CRMnext. VST increases the efficiency and effectiveness of users interacting with customers by displaying all related information from multiple systems in CRMnext without requiring them to login into the respective systems.



As the number of channels for customers to interact with sales and customer services teams expand, organizations must meet the challenge by pulling an individual customer’s information from any external system when required to ensure a quicker turnaround time for resolving cases and qualifying leads. Organizations avoid updating large volumes of customer data during business hours to maintain consistent uptime, but, variable search technology enables users to populate a specific set of customer details for a single record with the latest information from any external system into CRMnext. This ensures information that the most updated customer information is made available to the customer facing teams to help them service effectively.



On the occasion Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Businesses are faced with the challenge of using multiple applications which results in application hopping. This adversely affects business bottom lines, expressing itself in poor customer satisfaction, missed business opportunities, embarrassing and expensive errors. CRMnext can exploit third party systems using a variety of techniques without complex integrations with the respective systems. This results in saving time of the customer facing executives and improved customer satisfaction."



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM Software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations in financial CRM space. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations. For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com