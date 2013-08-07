Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- CRMnext enhanced its Report Designer to ensure users have the flexibility to create bespoke reports with a simple drag and drop capability. This will help users to not depend on technology teams to create reports they might need on ad-hoc basis for taking actions or planning. It will enhance user adoption and hence effectiveness of the CRM system in driving efficiency and profitability.



The new capability also provides options for customized headers, footers, conditional highlighting, user-picked colours and Display Controls. In addition, several new features make it easier to create impactful graphical representations of critical information for analysis by top management including barometer and pyramid graph styles. Ad hoc reports can be created for data captured on the CRM or through imports, multi-system integration and external data source.



“The Report Designer’s incorporates a three-step wizard (Create, Define and Filter) for creating reports to match the exact analytical insights required by evaluators, decision makers and c-level executives. A multitude of display filters can be added to ensure only data pertinent to a specific role and its related territories and products is populated.”, said Dr. Manoj kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



