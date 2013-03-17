CRMnext Introduces Templates 2.0 for Enhanced Personalized Communication

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2013 -- CRMnext introduces Templates 2.0 with rich HTML, mutli-lingual, advanced mail merge and dynamic content capability to create smart templates for SMS and email communication. New templates are very easy to create with a user-friendly interface. A single template can have multiple formats like text, html or pdf. New templates also provide an option to print in multi formats and languages at the customer touch-points.



Personalised, effective and standardized communication has always been a challenge. The advanced templates make it very easy for users to create standardized communication messages which can be use across the organization for any communication through any channel.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said “Personalizing communication is essential to create a mindshare with the customers. In a competitive world where customer churn can be triggered by the smallest disregard for detail it is important to provide timely information to the customers through multiple channels. New advanced Templates are very flexible and easy to create. Each template’s design can be unique and ensure consistent branding in all communications.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist CRM software product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Banking, Insurance, Media, and Telecom. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



For more details visit http://www.crmnext.com