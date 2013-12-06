Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- CRMnext, #1 commutable cloud CRM software releases advanced offer management functionality to boost cross sell and upsell. It will enable to create or upload offers based on multiple criteria and also tag it to a particular set of customer. These offers will be available in the customer 360 view, which will allow sales representatives to pitch the right product at the right time.



The new offer management tool will enable companies to accurately make available best-fit offers on the basis of multiple criteria. Offers can be created in various formats like html, pdf, etc. and made available in personalized printable formats to the customer facing teams. If a customer shows interest in the offer, it can be converted to a lead and assigned to the sales team. These offers can also be tagged to a campaign and tracked to analyze the conversion rates depending on the status of the offer.



“Targeting the right set of customers with a relevant offer based on their recent transactions, purchase pattern and behavioral tendency will help an organization to increase profits. The advance offer management functionality provides sales reps with real-time information about eligible offer for a particular customer so that they can efficiently cross sell and upsell. It also enables an organization to retain existing customers in the long run, by offering them products that they actually require”, said Dr Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about CRM Software by visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/