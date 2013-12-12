CRMnext, #1 Commutable Cloud CRM Software, Releases Advanced Customer Self Service Portal

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- CRMnext, market leader in financial CRM software, releases advanced customer self-service portal on cloud to deliver superior customer experience. It will enable customers to create new service requests, receive answers to their questions, complete transactions, and find solutions via the web on the fly. It will also allow customers to edit their profile details like alternate address, phone, email etc. The self-service portal will also allow customers to create a new purchase request online with a fast track fulfilment process.



The smart customer self service portal will empower service agents to resolve complaints at a faster rate by enabling monitoring of new cases, which are instantly captured on CRMnext. With the new self service portal customers will be able to track updated status of cases, thereby allowing them to verify that the resolution provided is matching expectations before closing a case. It will also provides customers with quick access to centralized solutions by ensuring that a ‘Solutions database’ is searchable through a secure login with pre-approved information for generic and popular queries. The portal will also provide customers with an easy-to-use interface as the self-service portal layout can be customized as per an organization's requirements to comply with company branding.



On the occasion Dr Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “The advanced self service portal will allow customers to get in touch with service agents at any point of time. This will empower the agents to solve customer queries, requests, cases at a faster rate, thereby boosting customer satisfaction and long-term retention, which will ultimate lead to increase in profits”.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about CRM Software by visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/