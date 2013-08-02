Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- CRMnext's launched advanced Document Management System which will provide an effective way for creating a central repository of data and allowing users ad hoc access through a secure login. The advanced DMS will also enable users to upload documents against leads, contacts, customers, opportunities, cases etc. and make them readily available depending on the roles and permission assigned.



The new DMS will also enable users to login to their Google Drive accounts and upload files to CRMnext. Files can also be stored in the DMS without attaching them to CRM records and each document in the library is located in a folder whose attributes determine its accessibility. It also provides sorting, filtering and searching for folders and documents through a single interface to ensure clear visibility for all collaterals and enhance user experience.



“CRMnext’s Document Management System is at the center of most CRM activities and allows users quick and secure access to documents and collaterals related to records around the clock through a centralized repository. To ensure a better user experience, ‘compact’ and ‘detailed’ view options are now available to view files and folders on the home page and permitted users can customize their DMS home page by adding/ removing available options.”, said Dr. Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext.



