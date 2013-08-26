CRMnext Features in the Gartner 2013 CRM Sales Force Automation Magic Quadrant

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- CRMnext, Asia’s No. 1 CRM solution in the Banking, Insurance and Financial Services space, today announced that Gartner has featured it in the 2013 Sales Force Automation Magic Quadrant as a “Niche Player”. According to Gartner, CRMnext's "sweet spot" is core sales functionality, such as opportunity, account and pipeline management, as well as forecasting and analytics with large proven deployments of 1000+ users each. It has a good software upgrade path and a reliable service track record with customers.



“We thank Gartner for featuring us in the Magic Quadrant, which is a very important validation of our successful ‘Outcome-based CRM’ philosophy, delivering measurable benefits to our customers.” said Nishant Singh, CEO of CRMnext.



On the occasion, Sushil Tyagi, Director Global Sales and Marketing, CRMnext, said "As a new age CRM platform, we have been able to effectively address the challenges of dynamic enterprise business environment which needs high speed of change, reliable integration and support services. We are very happy to be included in the Magic Quadrant by Gartner which provides further validation to our commitment of delivering a high impact strategy execution platform to enterprises in the form of CRM solutions http://goo.gl/429Tzv."



Today, CRMnext runs the largest single platform banking CRM implementation in Asia with 40,000+ users across 3,000+ branches and 1,500+ cities and towns. Its customers include thought leader brands like HDFC, TATA, Reliance, Bajaj, Fullerton, Max, Standard and Poor etc. CRMnext is recognized for the agility of its platform to match the dynamic business needs and seamless upgrade which keeps the CRM platform always current and thus, ageless.



Gartner describes sales force automation as applications that support the automation of sales activities, processes and administrative responsibilities for sales professionals in B2B organizations. Core functionalities here include account, contact and opportunity management. Additional add-on capabilities in the application can include functionalities that focus on improving the sales effectiveness of salespeople. Among those capabilities are sales configuration, guided selling, proposal generation and content management, and sales performance management support; including incentive compensation, quota, sales coaching and territory management.



CRMnext also recently won highly coveted Awards like 2013 World Finance Technology Award for Best CRM Technology in Asia and 2013 CRM Excellence Award by CUSTOMER magazine.



About Gartner Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



CRMnext offers solutions on 'Commutable Cloud'; giving customers the choice to run CRM solutions seamlessly on-premise as well as on cloud.



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