Large Banks and Insurance Companies Benefit from CRMnext's Commutable Cloud CRM Technology

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- CRMnext, market leader in CRM solutions, provides large banks and insurance companies the flexibility to select the way it wants to own the CRM system with its path breaking ‘Commutable Cloud’ technology. Large banks and insurance companies can now either opt for a public cloud or a private cloud model without compromising on any features and functionalities. Based on the business requirement, companies can choose to start small or a pilot on a public cloud model and when economies of scale supports a larger upfront investment they can seamlessly migrate to a private cloud model. CRMnext’s commutable cloud technology has been successfully catering to the requirements of large enterprises including; HDFC Bank, TATA AIA, Fullerton, Bajaj Finance, Reliance, CRISIL and many more.



Commutable cloud technology allows the user to automatically upgrade without hampering integration touchpoints or customizations. It also offers easy scalability with low cost commodity hardware. Supporting advanced codeless configuration, a private or public model helps to make incremental changes easily basis of business requirements which was earlier possible only on public cloud model. As all the employees in an organization can work from anywhere and share important documents and apps among each other using a simple browser enables device, cloud computing guarantees increased and effective collaboration.



On the occasion, Dr Manoj Kumar, Product Architect, CRMnext said, “Commutable Cloud technology adds to the effectiveness and efficiency of an organization. Having a private cloud model in place ensures that large banks and insurance companies have more control over data and increased security as it is implemented safely within the corporate firewall. It offers them all the advantage of a public cloud model into a private cloud and reduces the TCO significantly.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about CRM Solutions by Visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/solutions.aspx