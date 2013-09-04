New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- CRMnext introduces advanced sales forecast and quota management functionality to allocate targets and closely track its achievement across geographies and time periods. This will enable to allocate sales quotas based on multiple parameters like product, geography, units, amount, teams, period etc. The forecast will be automatically updated depending on the status of opportunities, past performance etc.



New forecast functionality will enable in analyzing, studying and calculating opportunities on the basis of a specified time period. This will be available through a user friendly interface which will also provide transparency on quotas and performance based. Forecast data allows the organizations to avoid any sharp surprises on the downside and makes it possible to calculate the outcomes of changes immediately. Quota defines the share of the target to be achieved in a particular quarter. It can be defined on the basis of product and region. The Quota creation is a very easy process and conditional styling can be used to highlight important data in the listing as per a team or role's requirements.



On the occasion, Dr. Manoj Kumar said, “Forecast and quota management is a very critical function for any organization. The new advanced functionality will help teams to have a real time visibility on the quotas, forecasts and gaps. Using these functionality managers can intervene if a particular sales representative is behind the target and help to achieve it. It will also help to focus on high value critical deals and understand their impact in the achievement of targets.”



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions; http://www.crmnext.com/solutions.aspx - in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



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