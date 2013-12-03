CRMnext, #1 Private Cloud CRM Software to Help Large Financial Organizations Boost Their Marketing ROI

Vile Parle(E), Mumbai -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- CRMnext, #1 private cloud CRM solution helps large financial organizations boost their marketing ROI by ensuring that marketing strategies work effectively with the help of smart process automations, which focus on improving sales. It has also helped organizations to track the progress and performance of various campaigns and ascertain which marketing strategies work, thereby increasing productivity. CRMnext has enabled large organizations to effectively and cost-efficiently analyze customer information on a real-time basis to generate more targeted and personalized messages for each market segment.



CRMnext with its practice led CRM solution has enabled large financial organizations to rich templates, ensuring that user communication is consistent with the brand identity. It has helped businesses to increase lead generation rates by allowing them to spend on campaigns that actually work. The advanced marketing management solution by CRMnext lets organizations to streamline leads from multiple sources like emails, website, phone calls, etc. to ensure that every lead is followed up on time by the right representative promptly.



On the occasion, Dr Manoj Kumar Product Architect CRMnext said, “To gain a competitive advantage and increase lead generation it is vital to run effective campaigns that will provide an organization with increased ROI. The CRMnext software enables marketing teams to assign budgets to different aspects of their strategy and quantify expenses incurred. In a nutshell, with the kind of flexibility that CRMnext has, organizations can create unique processes and workflows for marketing management that meet their objectives and goals”.



About CRMnext

CRMnext is a specialist Customer Relationship Management product company with focus on ultra-scalable installations. CRMnext team has proven track record of delivering High-Impact CRM solutions in their key practice vertical of Financial CRM, Banking CRM, Insurance CRM, Media CRM, Pharma CRM, Telecom CRM etc. Unlike commodity CRM, CRMnext has been widely recognized as a proponent of strategy driven implementations.



Know more about CRM Software by visiting to http://www.crmnext.com/